Don’t Replace Argument With Insults – Uba Sani’s Aide Defends Christopher Musa Over El-Rufai

The Senior Special Adviser to Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani on Public Affairs, Victor Mathew Bobai, has defended the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd.), submissions on former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reports that Musa, during a television interview, condemned some of El-Rufai’s policies during his time as governor.

Defending Musa’s stance via a statement, Bobai said it was unfair to interpret Musa’s comments as a personal or politically motivated attack on the former governor.

He urged those who disagreed with the minister’s assessment to scrutinise the issues raised and respond with facts and evidence rather than personal attacks.

“We must distinguish between an official directive and a political opinion. General Musa did not issue a military order, announce a defence policy or instruct the Armed Forces to support any political party.

“He participated in a public conversation and expressed his assessment of the political environment,” he said.

Bobai acknowledged the responsibilities attached to Musa’s office but argued that public officials could still participate in discussions on matters of national importance.

He urged critics of the minister to challenge his claims with evidence rather than resorting to personal attacks.

“Challenge General Musa’s facts if you disagree with them. Produce evidence. Correct him where necessary. But don’t replace argument with insults,” Bobai said.

The governor’s aide also highlighted Musa’s military career, noting that he had held several command positions before becoming Chief of Defence Staff and subsequently Minister of Defence.

“This is a man whose professional life was built around the Nigerian flag before any political party became relevant to his present position,” he said.

On the issues raised concerning El-Rufai’s administration, Bobai urged journalists and commentators to examine the former governor’s speeches, interviews and public statements alongside Musa’s comments.

He said the issues discussed by the minister had been subjects of public debate in Kaduna over the years and urged the media to rely on complete recordings and verifiable information when reporting on them.