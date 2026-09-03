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El-Rufai Did A Lot Of Terrible Things In Kaduna State – Musa

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Key Takeaways

  • Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), accused former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of doing “a lot of terrible things” while in office.
  • Musa alleged that El-Rufai divided Kaduna State along religious lines and deliberately made plans for the killing of people during his tenure as governor.
  • Musa said Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has dissolved the “toxic” situation he blamed on El-Rufai, during a Thursday interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has accused a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, of doing a lot of terrible things in the state during his tenure.

Naija News reports that among the offences listed against El-Rufai, Musa accused the former Governor of causing division in the state along religious lines.

He also alleged that the former Governor deliberately made plans for killing the people of Southern Kaduna, adding that there is no way they can be happy with him.

According to the Minister, Kaduna State was toxic during the tenure of El-Rufai as Governor.

Musa claimed that if El-Rufai had an unresolved issue with anyone, he would usually send bulldozers to destroy that person’s house.

He added that the incumbent Governor, Uba Sani, has been correcting some of the ills of El-Rufai since coming on board.

“We know how it was when Elrufai was there, it was toxic, Elrufai did a lot of terrible things in Kaduna state, he divided the state in two. Governor Uba Sani has been able to dissolve all that. We cannot never be happy with somebody (Elrufai) who has deliberately plans for the killing of our people,” Musa said on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

See the video.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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