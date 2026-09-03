El-Rufai Did A Lot Of Terrible Things In Kaduna State – Musa

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has accused a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, of doing a lot of terrible things in the state during his tenure.

Naija News reports that among the offences listed against El-Rufai, Musa accused the former Governor of causing division in the state along religious lines.

He also alleged that the former Governor deliberately made plans for killing the people of Southern Kaduna, adding that there is no way they can be happy with him.

According to the Minister, Kaduna State was toxic during the tenure of El-Rufai as Governor.

Musa claimed that if El-Rufai had an unresolved issue with anyone, he would usually send bulldozers to destroy that person’s house.

He added that the incumbent Governor, Uba Sani, has been correcting some of the ills of El-Rufai since coming on board.

“We know how it was when Elrufai was there, it was toxic, Elrufai did a lot of terrible things in Kaduna state, he divided the state in two. Governor Uba Sani has been able to dissolve all that. We cannot never be happy with somebody (Elrufai) who has deliberately plans for the killing of our people,” Musa said on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

See the video.