Coup Against Tinubu Was Real, Sylva Under Investigation – Defence Minister (Video)

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has confirmed that the coup plot against President Bola Tinubu was real.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Musa said those responsible wanted to remove Tinubu and take power.

He also added that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are still investigating the alleged involvement of former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, in the coup plot.

Naija News reports that the Minister assured that once investigations are concluded, more information on those involved and the circumstances would be made public.

Musa said those involved in the coup plot acted for misguided reasons.

“The coup was real, they actually wanted to do it,” he said.

Asked whether the coup was politically motivated or what the plotters’ intent might have been, Musa insisted they might have been misled, as there is no concrete reason to have initiated the coup.

The Minister explained that those suspected to be involved in the coup plot are under investigation but assured that anyone found not to be complicit in the matter won’t suffer unjustly.

He said a coup is not something anyone should pray for or desire, especially in Nigeria, urging all stakeholders to join hands in support of the country’s democracy.

Watch the video.