Nigerian Workers Demand ₦300,000 Minimum Wage From Tinubu

The Federal Workers Forum has asked the Federal Government to review the salaries of federal civil servants and raise the national minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦300,000.

Naija News reports that the request was contained in a letter dated September 2, 2026, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The letter was signed by the National Coordinator of the forum, Andrew Emelieze, and its General Secretary, Ogundele Ayodele.

It was sent to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The group also proposed a new salary structure that would place the highest federal civil service salary at ₦1.5 million for Level 17 Step 1 officers.

The forum said the proposed adjustment was needed because the current salaries no longer matched the rising cost of living faced by federal workers across the country.

According to the workers, the ₦70,000 minimum wage introduced in 2024 had not been fully implemented for federal employees.

They claimed that the consequential adjustments and some related allowances expected from the wage review had remained unpaid.

The group said the 2024 wage increase moved the minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000, but workers across the different levels allegedly received only an additional ₦40,000 instead of a full adjustment based on the new wage structure.

Under the salary proposal submitted by the group, Level 1 Step 1 workers would receive ₦300,000 monthly. Level 2 would receive ₦330,000, while Level 3 would earn ₦360,000.

The proposed salary for Level 4 is ₦390,000, while Level 5 workers would receive ₦420,000. Level 6 would earn ₦450,000 and Level 7 would receive ₦480,000.

The structure places Level 8 at ₦510,000 and Level 9 at ₦550,000. Level 10 workers would receive ₦600,000, while Level 12 would earn ₦700,000.

The proposal further puts Level 13 at ₦750,000, Level 14 at ₦800,000, Level 15 at ₦1 million and Level 16 at ₦1.2 million. Level 17 Step 1 officers would receive ₦1.5 million.