Tinubu Petitioned America Against Jonathan, Now We Are Holding Him By That Same Standard – Dalung

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has defended the opposition’s decision to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that the former minister argued that similar political tactics were used against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain made the remarks during an interview with Trust TV.

The former minister said the current criticism directed at Tinubu should be viewed in the context of previous political battles in the country.

He argued that some of the people who are now in government once adopted strong measures to put pressure on the Jonathan administration when they were in opposition.

According to him, the security situation under Jonathan became a major political issue, and opposition figures sought international attention over the challenges facing the country.

He recalled that some political actors at the time approached the United States and travelled outside Nigeria as part of efforts to draw global attention to the country’s security problems.

Dalung said it would be difficult for those who previously used such methods against a sitting government to now condemn opposition politicians for employing similar approaches against Tinubu.

“The president used the same method against President Goodluck Jonathan and petitioned the United States. We are holding him by that same standard now. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands”, he said.