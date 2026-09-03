Niger Coup: FG Breaks Silence, Rejects Claim Of Backing Military Takeover

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, has dismissed claims that the recent failed coup attempt in the Republic of Niger had the backing of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Nigeria.

He clarified that Nigeria does not support military coups or any form of unconstitutional change of government.

Naija News reports that the minister spoke in a statement he signed on Thursday.

He described the claims circulating on social media as false, mischievous and an attempt to tarnish Nigeria’s image.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria categorically rejects these claims as baseless, irresponsible, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and tarnish Nigeria’s image,” the statement said.

The ministry described Nigeria as a “peace-loving nation” committed to constitutional order, democracy and stability across West Africa, the Sahel and the African continent.

“Nigeria will never support illegality or unconstitutional change of government anywhere, no matter who is involved or which country is concerned,” it said.

The minister recalled Nigeria’s August 30, 2026, official statement on the situation in Niger, in which the government expressed concern over developments in the neighbouring country and called for a peaceful, inclusive and participatory return to stability and constitutional order.

“Nigeria views with deep concern any unconstitutional change of government,” the statement added.

It said Nigeria’s close historical, fraternal and cultural ties with Niger made peace, security, democracy and development in the country and the wider Sahel a priority.

“As was stated in the Press Statement under reference, any resort to force to settle political differences is contrary to this objective and to Nigeria’s long-standing foreign policy,” the ministry said.

While reaffirming Nigeria’s membership of ECOWAS, the government rejected suggestions that it supported or condoned the alleged military coup.

“While Nigeria is a proud and committed member of ECOWAS, it is unfair, mischievous and entirely false to suggest that Nigeria endorses or condones the military coup,” it said.

The ministry urged Nigerians at home and abroad to disregard videos and narratives circulating online, saying they were being promoted by individuals seeking to sow discord.