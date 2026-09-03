Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday, 3rd September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Thursday, 3rd September, 2026.

Twelve state governors whose tenures will end in 2027 and early 2028 are set to leave behind a combined debt burden of about N5.3tn, comprising domestic and external obligations, findings by The PUNCH have shown. The affected governors are Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Nigeria recorded 500 security incidents across the country in August 2026, with the North accounting for 334, or 67 per cent, according to the latest Nigeria Security Index by Eons Intelligence, which revealed growing security concerns across the country yesterday.

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the alleged inclusion of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the federal budget framework has found no evidence that the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, authorised, established or participated in the activities of the purported organisation.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.