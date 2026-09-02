PFIPC: House Of Reps Clears, Commends Gbajabiamila, Says Adeyemi Forged Appointment Letter

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the alleged inclusion of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) in the federal government’s budget framework has said it found no evidence linking the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the establishment or activities of the organisation.

The committee said its preliminary findings showed that Gbajabiamila neither approved nor established the purported Council, nor participated in its activities.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, disclosed this on Wednesday while presenting the panel’s preliminary findings at a press briefing on the investigation.

According to the committee, rather than being involved in the activities of the organisation, Gbajabiamila took steps to alert security and investigative agencies after concerns about the purported body were brought to his attention.

The panel said the matter was first brought to the attention of the Chief of Staff following an alert from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) over suspected fraudulent activities and alleged misuse of institutional materials.

It stated that Gbajabiamila responded within one day by communicating with relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The committee added that he also initiated administrative verification through relevant government institutions.

It said further concerns, including those relating to a proposed world investment summit, prompted the Chief of Staff to issue additional communications requesting investigation and appropriate action.

“The documentary evidence presently before the Committee does not establish that the Chief of Staff authorised, approved, established or participated in the activities of the purported organisation.

“On the contrary, the evidence demonstrates repeated steps to secure investigation, institutional verification and appropriate administrative action,” the committee said.

The committee subsequently said it “preliminarily commends” Gbajabiamila for the timely security and administrative interventions he undertook whenever the matter was formally brought to his attention.

Fake Appointment Letter

The panel also found that a letter purportedly appointing Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi as the Director-General of the organisation was forged and falsely attributed to the Presidency.

The document, which purportedly bore the authority and signature of Gbajabiamila, was subjected to verification by the committee.

The lawmakers said evidence obtained from the State House showed that no such appointment was made or approved by the Presidency and that Gbajabiamila neither issued nor signed the letter.

According to the committee, the letterhead used was not an authentic State House letterhead, while its purported reference number did not conform with the official referencing system.

It further noted that the format, language and other administrative features of the document differed materially from those used in official State House correspondence.

The committee therefore made a preliminary finding that the purported appointment letter was fabricated and falsely attributed to the Presidency.

Fake Executive Order, National Assembly Act

The committee further observed that documents presented as a Presidential Executive Order and an Act of the National Assembly establishing the purported organisation were also found not to be authentic.

It said the document described as Presidential Executive Order No. 5, dated February 24, 2026, was neither issued nor approved through the lawful processes of the Presidency.

Similarly, the purported Act of the National Assembly establishing the organisation was never passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, was not assented to by the President and was not gazetted as an Act of the Federation, according to the committee.

The panel added that portions of an instrument relating to another institution appeared to have been electronically altered, mutilated or substituted to give the impression that the National Assembly had enacted legislation establishing the organisation.

No Law Establishing PFIPC

The committee said it found no valid Act of the National Assembly, gazetted enactment, Presidential Executive Order, administrative instrument or other lawful authority establishing an institution known as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

It stated that no competent federal government authority had produced an authentic record showing that the organisation was created, approved or authorised by the President, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the National Assembly, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or any other legally empowered institution.

The lawmakers also noted that the purported organisation operated under inconsistent names, including the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

₦400m Alleged Transaction

The committee further disclosed that it had received a complaint from a company alleging that Adeyemi induced it to make payments totalling approximately ₦400m in four instalments.

The company allegedly made the payments after it was promised a contract for the renovation, furnishing or improvement of a residence purportedly allocated to Adeyemi in his claimed capacity as Director-General of the organisation.

The committee said it was currently tracing the destinations of the funds, identifying the account holders and beneficial owners, and verifying the ownership and status of the property in question.

However, the panel stressed that the allegations remained subject to further investigation and that criminal guilt could only be determined by a court of competent jurisdiction.

58 Bank Accounts Linked To Adeyemi

The committee also said preliminary financial information indicated that about 58 bank accounts had been linked through identifying information associated with Adeyemi.

More than 30 of the accounts were reportedly operated in the names of about nine agencies, companies, foundations or related entities.

The panel further alleged that Adeyemi might have been connected, directly or indirectly, to more than 12 entities.

It, however, cautioned that the identification of the accounts and entities did not mean that every account, entity or transaction was unlawful.

The committee said it would continue reconciling registration records, account mandates, beneficial ownership information and transaction histories to establish the nature and control of the entities and accounts.

Panel Identifies Institutional Lapses

Beyond the alleged activities surrounding the purported PFIPC, the committee said its preliminary investigation exposed weaknesses in some government institutions.

It listed the alleged lapses as failures to verify the legal existence of agencies, authenticate official correspondence, allocate government accommodation, process special number plates, and protect official identities.

The committee said its final report would establish institutional and individual responsibilities and recommend appropriate legislative, administrative, disciplinary, civil, financial and prosecutorial measures where necessary.

The lawmakers emphasised that the presented reports were preliminary and should not be regarded as the committee’s final report or the House of Representatives’ final position.