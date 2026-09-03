Release Bodejo Or Lose Our Votes – Miyetti Allah Tells APC

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has threatened to withhold support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections unless the Department of State Services (DSS) releases its National President, Bello Bodejo.

Naija News reports that the Fulani socio-cultural organisation said its members would back only candidates and political parties that demonstrate commitment to what it described as the welfare and advancement of the Fulani community.

The group stated its position during a press conference at Bodejo’s residence in Uke, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its Nasarawa State Chairman, Akhajo Abubakar, expressed displeasure over Bodejo’s continued detention.

Abubakar said the organisation would consider how its members and leaders are treated when deciding where to direct its support in the forthcoming elections.

He said, “We did not vote for APC to arrest our leaders. Our votes this time will go to those who want our progress.”

Abubakar also claimed that the Fulani community had more than one million eligible voters in Nasarawa State and could significantly influence electoral outcomes.

The development followed Bodejo’s reported rearrest by DSS operatives shortly after he regained freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bodejo had been detained by the anti-graft agency before his lawyers reportedly fulfilled the conditions attached to his bail.

He was said to have been leaving the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday when DSS operatives took him into custody again.