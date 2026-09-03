Dalung Demands Answers From DSS Over Senator Buba’s Alleged Link To Suspected Bandit

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to reveal the outcome of its investigation into allegations linking Senator Shehu Buba Umar to a suspected bandit, Abubakar Idris.

He said the security agency should provide Nigerians with clarity on whether the matter was properly investigated and, if so, what the investigation established.

Naija News reports that Dalung made the remarks in a post on his Facebook page.

Dalung said the allegation should not be treated as a mere political disagreement, stressing that it raises important questions about national security.

Dalung said the authorities needed to establish the facts surrounding the allegation and clarify for Nigerians whether the DSS investigated the matter and, if so, what the investigation established.

He said, “No one has said Senator Buba is guilty. He has denied the allegations, and no court has convicted him. If the allegations are false, the appropriate thing is to clear his name. But if there is credible evidence behind them, then this is not merely a disagreement between politicians. It becomes a matter concerning the integrity of Nigeria’s security architecture.”

The controversy dates back to September 2024, when Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed petitioned security authorities over allegations that Senator Buba facilitated and supported banditry, including Idris’s registration for the 2024 Hajj.

Senator Buba dismissed the allegations as baseless and malicious, explaining that he sponsored pilgrims based on recommendations from elders, community leaders and religious figures.

However, Idris was reportedly described in security reports as a suspected bandit allegedly involved in banditry and kidnapping activities in Zamfara State.

According to Dalung, reports at the time indicated that the DSS arrested Idris in August 2024 as he prepared to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj and took possession of his passport.

Dalung said the issue became more significant because Senator Buba was, at the time, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

He said the position made the allegations worthy of proper scrutiny, particularly because of the sensitive nature of the committee’s responsibilities.

Dalung said, “At the time these allegations surfaced, Senator Shehu Buba Umar was Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence. That is not an ordinary committee. It is one of the most sensitive positions in the National Assembly, dealing directly with issues around the nation’s security and intelligence architecture.”

He questioned what the alleged relationship between Senator Buba and Idris entailed, how Idris was registered for the Hajj and whether the security agencies established any connection between the two men.

He also asked whether the DSS investigation was concluded, whether Senator Buba was cleared and whether anyone was prosecuted following the investigation.

According to him, the questions should be addressed through facts and evidence rather than political exchanges.