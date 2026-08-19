‘Even If Tinubu Appoints His Wife As CJN, Seyi As INEC Chairman, He Will Lose 2027 Election’ – Dalung

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has predicted a defeat for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, even if the President appoints his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and his son, Seyi Tinubu, as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he would still suffer a woeful defeat in the 2027 polls.

Dalung submitted that President Tinubu will not win a second term in office regardless of the resources and political structure at his disposal.

Naija News reports that the former Minister made the prediction while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said the outcome of the Osun State governorship election is a testament to what to expect in the 2027 elections.

“What happened in Osun is a confirmation of what I have said two years ago, that even if Tinubu appointed his wife (Remi Tinubu) as Chief Justice of Nigeria and appointed Seyi (his son) as INEC chairman, he is going to be defeated woefully in 2027,” Dalung said.

He argued that the current leaders have failed Nigerians and have been unable to discharge their constitutional responsibilities and prioritise Nigerians’ welfare.

“If we have leaders that believe in the people and believe in their oath of office and know that the Constitution imposes on them an obligation that they should protect lives and property and the social wellbeing of the people, they will definitely do that,” he said.

Dalung further urged political leaders to focus on building legacies of good governance rather than stockpiling public wealth for personal purposes.

“If we have leaders who have consciences, who know that all these monies they are busy stockpiling, one day they will depart this earth without anything, they will concentrate on building a legacy that they will be remembered for. In 2027, regionalism is going to be a factor in the determination of the election. In 2027, too, the President’s performance is going to be an issue,” Dalung said.

While insisting that President Tinubu will be defeated in the 2027 elections, Dalung added that the forthcoming polls is not a contest between him and the opposition, but a time for Nigerians to determine their leader.

“But on the overall, the President will be defeated woefully because he has assembled the people who have also abandoned the people. The governors whom he has brought to his party can never bail him out. It has been established in Osun. Their gatherings were gatherings of mourners.

“2027 is not going to be an issue of Tinubu; it is not even going to be an issue of opposition. No. But the man Nigerians are going to be electing in 2027,” he said.