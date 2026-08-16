‘Osun Political Atmosphere Forced Tinubu To Be Neutral’ – Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Dalung

Former Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that the political atmosphere in Osun State forced President Bola Tinubu to be neutral in the just-concluded governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning declared the incumbent Governor, Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, winner of the election.

Adeleke, who is seeking a second term in office, won nineteen local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won eleven local government areas.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Dalung said the political atmosphere forced Tinubu not to interfere in the election.

According to the former Minister of late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, the election may have ended, but its political consequences will not end with the announcement of the result.

He wrote, “When a President’s strongest political base is expected to be his region, every subsequent election in that region becomes more than just another state contest. It becomes a test of how much of that political capital is still intact.

“Osun was a particularly important test, forget what anyone will tell you that the President was neutral, the political atmosphere forced him to.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, did not approach this election casually. The political heavyweights descended on the state with enormous confidence and considerable mobilisation.”