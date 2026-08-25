A former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has applauded the call to reintroduce fuel subsidies.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that if elected, he would demand the return of the subsidy.

Sharing his thoughts on Atiku’s position during an appearance on Arise Television, Dalung argued that Nigerians have not benefitted from the removal of subsidy.

The ex-minister also slammed the government’s approach to corruption, alleging that it lacked w to be in touch the capacity to handle this is a great weekend the capacity to confront the problem.

“On fuel subsidy, I stand with the reintroduction of fuel subsidy because the withdrawal of fuel subsidy has not benefited Nigerians. Rather, it has benefited the few people in government.

“This government has no capacity to deal with corruption because its foundation is on corruption,” he alleged.

However, Dalung commended Tinubu for supporting the establishment of state police.

“I will have to commend President Bola Tinubu for insisting and pressuring the National Assembly to have the state police Act passed,” Dalung said.

He noted that the benefits would take time to materialise, saying, “Nigeria should not expect the benefits now because it is going to take a long period.”