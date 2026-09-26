Peter Obi, Momodu Demand El-Rufai’s Release

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, have renewed calls for the release of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who has remained in custody since February.

Obi’s media aide, Idris Zekeri, said the former Anambra State governor had consistently maintained that any allegations against El-Rufai should be addressed through due process.

Speaking with Saturday Punch, Zekeri said Obi had repeatedly raised concerns over the former governor’s continued detention, insisting that any case against him should be properly established in court.

Zekeri said, “Peter Obi has been one of the most vocal since the issue of El-Rufai’s ordeal started. He has made tweets on it, and we still strongly believe that if there is any case against him, it should be established instead of detaining him unlawfully for an extended period of time without actually dealing with the issue.

“In fact, Obi has had an extensive press conference on this. We strongly believe that no Nigerian should be suffering extended detention without a charge and without his rights being respected.”

El-Rufai has remained in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) amid investigations and separate court proceedings.

The ICPC has maintained that court orders backed his detention, while the former governor has challenged aspects of his continued detention and the proceedings against him.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja reserved judgment on El-Rufai’s no-case submission in a case involving the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The court fixed October 26 for the ruling.

Similarly, the former governor’s ₦1 billion fundamental rights suit against the ICPC, the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation was adjourned until October 27.

Meanwhile, Momodu, Deputy Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council Media and Communications Directorate, criticised El-Rufai’s continued detention during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Friday.

He argued that El-Rufai’s role in the political process that preceded the emergence of President Bola Tinubu should not be forgotten.

Momodu said, “We can all see what he experienced in the hands of a government he helped to midwife. Without former President Muhammad Buhari, Aisha Buhari and Nasir El-Rufai, I am not sure President Tinubu will be in office today.

“But if that is the way they have chosen to treat him because someone desperately wanted a second term and believes that with Nasir around, it might be difficult, God is the ultimate judge.”

He also expressed support for the ADC’s decision to give El-Rufai a position within its political structure despite his continued detention.

“What the ADC has done is to, at least, dignify the man with an appointment. Whether he is able to attend to it or not is immaterial. But I am very happy that the ADC found it very necessary to put him on that list,” Momodu stated.

Reacting to criticism of El-Rufai’s political style, particularly allegations that he promoted divisive politics while serving as Kaduna governor, Momodu argued that the former governor had previously enjoyed the backing of the same political establishment.

He said, “Barely four years ago, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was busy campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; was he not in government then? Did they find him divisive at the time, or is it now that he is not in circulation? They just want to give a dog a bad name to hang it.

“Although in our attitude as human beings, no soul is perfect. But El-Rufai remains one of the most formidable political figures from northern Nigeria, especially in the North-West. Every presidential candidate wants to win in the North-West because without it, there is no way you can win the election.

“The majority of the votes will come from that direction, and that is why Nasir has become a prisoner of conscience. I have no doubt in my mind that if he were still in the good book of the government, he would not go through this ordeal. But we leave everything in the hands of Allah.”