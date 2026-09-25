If I See Him Any Day… – Peter Obi Speaks On Rift With Soludo Amid Anambra Debt Saga

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has dismissed reports of a strained relationship between him and the current governor of the state, Charles Soludo.

Obi said his relationship with Soludo remained cordial despite the recent disagreement over the alleged debt he left after his tenure as governor.

Naija News reports that he made this known on Friday while speaking to members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The politician explained that his relationship with Soludo was much closer than what recent public exchanges might suggest.

He disclosed that he and his wife serve as godparents to some of Soludo’s children.

He said during the event: “I and my wife are godparents to Soludo’s children. We are that close. I can tell you that so we are not quarrelling and we will never quarrel.

“If I see him any day, I will hug him. If they say anything I will answer them and like I said yesterday, I did not leave debt in Anambra State.

“Thank God Otti confirmed this morning during an interview on Arise TV. I left 150 million dollars in savings. No other governor has left dollars. If you see one, tell me.”