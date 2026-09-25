2027: I’m Not Fighting Peter Obi – Gov. Alex Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has denied being involved in a rift with Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, or any politician.

Naija News reports that Otti made this known in an interview with Arise Television, aired on Friday, where he spoke about his relationship with Peter Obi.

Otti said he is not fighting Peter Obi, stressing that the African democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the former Governor of Anambra State are free to campaign in Abia State.

He said: “Absolutely, anybody that wants to campaign in my state is allowed. Peter Obi and I are not fighting, there is nobody that I’m fighting so if he wants to campaign in my state he would be allowed.

“Any other person even Atiku if he wants to campaign he would be allowed because that is what democracy is all about.”

Recall that Peter Obi was recently prevented from entering Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to meet with NDC stakeholders.

In other news, Peter Obi has vowed to prosecute and jail anyone found guilty of rigging elections if he becomes president in 2027.

Peter Obi made the statement during an interview with Arise News on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration would have zero tolerance for electoral malpractice, regardless of the number of votes involved in the alleged manipulation.

He said anyone who interferes with an election’s outcome, including by manipulating even a single vote, would face legal consequences under his government.