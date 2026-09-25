Why I Decided To Remain In Labour Party – Alex Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has opened up about the reason he decided to remain in the Labour Party (LP) despite its internal disputes and court cases.

Otti explained that he refused to leave the party because he wanted to solve its problems.

Naija News reports that Otti made the remarks in an interview with Arise News Anchor Ojy Okpe while discussing his continued membership of the party.

Asked why he was staying in the Labour Party despite its problems and court cases, Otti said: “Okay, but you have seen that we’ve solved the problem. There is a saying that you don’t relocate from your house because armed robbers came.

“Armed robbers came and attacked the house, so tomorrow you move and go to your neighbor’s house? You need to solve the problem, so I remained, and I’m sure you agree with me that we have solved the problem.”

Otti, however, acknowledged that further litigation remained possible, but said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had published its list of candidates.

He said: “Of course, there is always an opportunity to go to another court or start litigating once again, but the reality is that INEC has published its list of candidates.

“So even if you go to court, it’s an academic exercise. We litigated all the way to Supreme Court, started the litigation again, and got to the Court of Appeal. Because we are standing on the right side.”