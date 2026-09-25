Alex Otti Reveals How He Escaped Assassination

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has recounted how he narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt in Abuja while pursuing his ambition to become governor of the state.

Naija News reports that Otti said about 12 armed men who came to kill him in July 2015 in Maitama, Abuja, missed him because he had left the location shortly before their arrival.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday during a solemn assembly and covenant renewal service organised by the Abia State Government in Umuahia to rededicate the state to God.

Otti said he was grateful to God for saving him from the alleged attack, adding that the assailants believed he was still inside the building when they arrived.

“They shot two persons. They were looking for me, but God had taken me away.

“They finished; they couldn’t find me. They were about 12.

“They jumped into the next compound and stripped the whole place. They thought I was there, but I had left,” Otti recalled.

The governor said the gathering was organised as part of efforts to rededicate Abia State to God and ensure that its affairs remained guided by God rather than fetish practices and secret societies.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Solemn Assembly and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, said Abia had allegedly remained in “captivity” for many years before Otti emerged to lead the state.