I Don’t Even Want To Go To Senate – Alex Otti Reveals Next Plan After Tenure Ends

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said he will leave active politics after completing his tenure, adding that he wants younger Nigerians to have the opportunity to take up leadership positions.

Naija News reports that Otti, who is seeking re-election as governor of Abia State in the 2027 governorship election, made the statement on Thursday in Umuahia.

The governor had previously confirmed that he is seeking a second term, saying his administration still has unfinished work to complete in Abia State.

He emerged unopposed as the Labour Party’s candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Speaking about what would happen after his time in office, Otti said he planned to leave active politics rather than continue seeking political positions.

Otti revealed he was not considering a move to the Senate after leaving office.

According to him, he has no plans to continue his political career through another elective position.

Otti said his decision to retire from politics was connected to his belief that younger people should be given opportunities to serve and contribute to the development of the country.

“Once I finish this one, I will retire. Why do I say so? I want the young people to take over,” Otti said.

“I keep saying it, I’m not interested in anything else. I don’t even want to go to the Senate. I’m not interested.”