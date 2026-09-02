Full List Of Democratically Elected Governors Who Have Ruled Abia State

Abia State, popularly referred to as “God’s Own State”, has been governed by both military administrators and democratically elected civilian governors since its creation in 1991.

Naija News understands that the state was created on August 27, 1991, during the military administration of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, after being carved out of the old Imo State.

Following its creation, Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena served as the first military administrator of the state before Nigeria’s transition to civilian government paved the way for the emergence of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu as Abia’s first democratically elected governor.

Military rule subsequently returned to the country, and Abia was administered by a succession of military officers until Nigeria returned to uninterrupted democratic government in 1999.

Since the creation of Abia State, five politicians have emerged as democratically elected governors: Ogbonnaya Onu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Orji, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Alex Otti.

The Abia State Government also recognises Otti as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state.

Below is a look at the democratically elected governors who have governed Abia State.

1. Ogbonnaya Onu — January 1992 to November 1993

The late Dr Ogbonnaya Onu holds the distinction of being the first democratically elected governor of Abia State.

Onu contested the 1991 governorship election on the National Republican Convention (NRC) platform and emerged victorious. He was subsequently sworn into office in January 1992.

His administration came during Nigeria’s short-lived Third Republic.

Onu remained governor until November 1993, when the country’s democratic experiment ended after a military takeover that brought General Sani Abacha to power.

His tenure, therefore, lasted less than two years.

Onu later became a major figure in national politics, serving as Minister of Science and Technology under former President Muhammadu Buhari. He died in April 2024.

2. Orji Uzor Kalu — May 1999 to May 2007

Following Nigeria’s return to democratic government in 1999, Orji Uzor Kalu became the first elected governor of Abia State in the Fourth Republic.

Kalu contested the 1999 governorship election on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform and emerged victorious. He was sworn in on May 29, 1999.

He was re-elected in 2003, giving him a total of eight years as governor before leaving office on May 29, 2007.

Towards the end of his administration, Kalu left the PDP and became associated with the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA).

After leaving the Abia Government House, Kalu remained active in politics and later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He subsequently became a senator representing Abia North Senatorial District.

3. Theodore Orji — May 2007 to May 2015

Theodore Ahamefule Orji succeeded Orji Uzor Kalu as governor in 2007.

Orji contested and won the governorship election on the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) platform and was sworn in on May 29, 2007.

During his first term, he left the PPA and eventually joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

Orji contested the 2011 governorship election on the PDP platform and secured a second term, allowing him to serve another four years.

He completed his constitutionally permitted two terms on May 29, 2015.

After leaving office, the former governor moved to the National Assembly, where he represented Abia Central Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023.

4. Okezie Ikpeazu — May 2015 to May 2023

Dr Okezie Ikpeazu became governor after winning the 2015 Abia State governorship election on the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

He succeeded Theodore Orji and was sworn into office on May 29, 2015.

Ikpeazu’s 2015 victory was challenged by his major rival, Alex Otti, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The legal dispute eventually reached the Supreme Court, which affirmed Ikpeazu’s election.

Four years later, Ikpeazu sought re-election.

Official INEC results from the 2019 governorship election showed Ikpeazu winning with 261,127 votes, ahead of Uche Ogah of the APC, who received 99,574 votes, and Alex Otti of APGA, who polled 64,366 votes.

Ikpeazu consequently served another four-year term and left office on May 29, 2023, after eight years as governor.

His exit also ended the PDP’s uninterrupted control of the Abia governorship since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

5. Alex Otti — May 2023 To Date

Dr Alex Otti is the fifth democratically elected governor of Abia State and the incumbent governor.

Otti, a former banking executive, previously contested the governorship in 2015 and 2019 before running again in 2023 on the Labour Party (LP) platform.

He emerged victorious in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Otti winner after he polled 175,467 votes, defeating the PDP candidate, Okey Ahiwe, who received 88,529 votes. Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Progressives Party came third with 28,972 votes.

Otti was sworn in on May 29, 2023, succeeding Okezie Ikpeazu.

His victory was particularly significant politically because it ended the PDP’s long hold on the governorship of Abia State.