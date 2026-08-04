Alex Otti: Abia LP Unveils Three Committees, Intensifies Mobilisation For 2027 Polls

Chieftains of the Labour Party (LP) in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State, have reaffirmed their support for Governor Alex Otti and unveiled three strategic committees aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued after a strategic meeting held on Monday and convened by the Chairman of the stakeholders’ forum and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba.

The meeting focused on consolidating the party’s achievements in the area, strengthening internal unity and intensifying grassroots mobilisation ahead of the next general elections.

The party leaders commended Governor Otti for what they described as the ongoing transformation across Abia State, particularly the execution of major development projects in Nsulu.

Among the projects highlighted were the Abia International Airport, the Umuomaiukwu Smart School and several road infrastructure projects.

According to the stakeholders, the projects have boosted confidence in the administration and demonstrated the government’s commitment to the development of the area.

The stakeholders unanimously resolved to strengthen unity within the Labour Party in Nsulu, stressing that every member, regardless of when they joined the party, should enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

They said members must be treated with mutual respect, inclusiveness and fairness to ensure the continued growth of the party.

The communiqué, jointly signed by Ajagba and the Joint Acting Secretaries, Dr Chibuzo Emeruwa and Dr Enyichukwu Olumba, stated that the forum would intensify grassroots sensitisation across communities in Nsulu, Naija News understands.

According to the communiqué, the exercise is aimed at informing residents about the achievements of the Otti administration while consolidating support for the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The stakeholders pledged their support for all Labour Party candidates in future elections, saying victory could only be achieved through unity and collective effort.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to supporting all candidates of the Labour Party at every level of the forthcoming elections, recognising that the success of the party depends on collective responsibility, unity of purpose and coordinated action,” the communiqué stated.

The forum also welcomed assurances from Ajagba that compensation for persons affected by the acquisition of land for the Abia International Airport had been approved by the state government.

“We welcome assurances by the Chief of Staff that compensation for persons affected by the Abia Airport land acquisition has been approved by the state government. We are confident that all eligible beneficiaries will receive their entitlements accordingly,” it added.

The Labour Party leaders also commended the state government’s efforts to improve electricity supply in Nsulu, especially in Umunna Nsulu.

They expressed optimism that work on the electricity project would commence soon.

The stakeholders further encouraged youths and other eligible residents to take advantage of the various empowerment and capacity-building programmes introduced by the Abia State Government.

These programmes include TECHRISE, the Abia Leadership Academy, the Abia Smart School Initiative and other youth development schemes.

“We encouraged eligible indigenes of Nsulu to take full advantage of the numerous empowerment and capacity-building programmes of the Abia State Government, including TECHRISE, the Abia Leadership Academy, the Abia Smart School Initiative and other youth development programmes of the state government,” the communiqué said.

To ensure the implementation of its resolutions, the stakeholders approved the establishment of three strategic committees.

They are the Empowerment Committee, the Voter Education and Sensitisation Committee, and the Mobilisation Committee.

The Empowerment Committee was mandated to identify and coordinate eligible beneficiaries for government empowerment, employment, entrepreneurship and capacity-building programmes.

The Voter Education and Sensitisation Committee will educate residents on the importance of Continuous Voter Registration, Permanent Voter Card collection, civic participation and the achievements of the Labour Party-led administration.

The Mobilisation Committee was tasked with strengthening party structures at the grassroots, promoting reconciliation among members where necessary, engaging stakeholders and mobilising support for Labour Party candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

The stakeholders appealed to the Abia State Government to accelerate ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects in Nsulu, especially strategic road projects and other public facilities capable of improving socio-economic development.

They also urged Labour Party members and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the electioneering period by embracing issue-based campaigns, political tolerance and responsible democratic participation.

The forum expressed appreciation to Ajagba for what it described as his purposeful leadership and commitment to the development of Nsulu.

It reaffirmed its commitment to working together in unity to sustain good governance, deepen democratic participation and strengthen the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.