2027: APC Moves Against Orji Kalu, Nkwota Over Support For Otti

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu and Hon. Chris Nkwonta of supporting Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the State Working Committee (SWC) made the allegations at its meeting on Monday.

They described statements and actions attributed to the two politicians as “unstatesmanlike, irresponsible, embarrassing and inimical to the unity, cohesion and electoral prospects of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State.”

According to a communiqué signed by the state chairman, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, and 16 other members of the SWC, the party was particularly concerned that the remarks were made at a time when the APC was mobilising members and supporters across the 184 wards of the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

The SWC said Senator Kalu was reported to have declared in a television interview that “Governor Otti of the Labour Party will win the governorship election.”

The party also expressed disappointment over the conduct of Nkwonta, who it said publicly stated, in the presence of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, that he would vote for Otti in the 2027 election.

The Abia APC described the actions as “anti-party conduct” and said they constituted a breach of Article 21.2 (11) of the APC Constitution, which provides for disciplinary action against members whose conduct is considered inimical to the party or amounts to indiscipline and disloyalty.

The State Working Committee resolved as follows:

Public apology: The SWC demanded that Kalu and Nkwonta “tender an unreserved public apology to the All Progressives Congress, its leadership, members and supporters in Abia State.”

Seven-day deadline: The two politicians were given seven days from the date of the communiqué to issue the apology.

Reaffirm commitment to APC: The apology must demonstrate their commitment to the party, its Constitution and leadership, as well as the collective decision of the APC to support its candidates in the 2027 general elections, particularly its governorship candidate.

Disciplinary investigation: The SWC warned that failure to comply with the demand would leave the party with “no option” but to constitute a disciplinary committee to investigate the statements and actions attributed to the two politicians.

Possible disciplinary action: Where either politician is found liable, the party said it would impose whatever disciplinary measures are provided for under the APC Constitution and other applicable party regulations, “without fear or favour and irrespective of the status of the individuals concerned.”

Withdrawal of political support: The SWC further resolved that the party would withdraw its political support and privileges from either individual if their conduct was established to be inimical to the party’s interests ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party said its position was based on the principle that “the APC is bigger than any individual, regardless of his or her political stature.”

It added that leadership came with responsibility and that party leaders were expected to uphold the party’s values, defend its interests and respect its decisions.

The Abia APC urged its members to remain calm, focused and united, assuring them that it would use “all legitimate political and organisational mechanisms” to protect the party’s integrity and work towards winning the governorship and legislative elections in 2027.