2027: I Support Tinubu, But I Have A Presidential Candidate – Alex Otti

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has stated that he supports President Bola Tinubu, but he has his own presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Otti disclosed this in an interview with Arise News Anchor Ojy Okpe while responding to questions about his position on Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Asked whether he was supporting President Tinubu for the 2027 election, Otti said:

“For the 2027 election, I had said that I have a presidential candidate.”

When asked whether that was the candidate he was supporting, he responded: “Yes.”

Asked directly whether he was supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Otti said: “What do you expect me to say? To say I’m not supporting him?”

He explained that Tinubu had the right to contest the election, while stressing that his responsibilities as a governor and member of the National Economic Council were separate from his choice of presidential candidate.

“Of course, I had said he has the right to run, and nobody can stop him from running. So whether I’m supporting him or not supporting him is not even an issue.

“I’d also said that as a governor in this Republic, a lot of the things that are being, in fact, I’m part of all the things that are being done as a member of the National Economic Council. So we should distinguish that.

“When somebody then says, ‘Oh, you are supporting, or you’re not,’ I have to support him.”

Asked whether he was supporting Tinubu’s presidential bid, Otti clarified:

“What I talked about is supporting the president as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As time goes on, it is for me now to decide who to support.

“But at the moment, I have a presidential candidate, and it’s expected that I will support my presidential candidate.”