Peter Obi: Govt Allegations Do Not Invalidate What I Wrote, Publish The Debts’ – Gov. Otti Dares Soludo

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has challenged Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to publish the debts alleged against Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the controversy surrounding debts owed during his tenure as governor.

Naija News reports that Otti made the statement during an interview with Arise Television while responding to questions about the piece, written on June 8, 2020.

According to Otti, the piece was written to show that public officials can manage government resources prudently.

Governor Otti maintained his stance in his 2020 piece about Peter Obi’s handling of $155 million while he was governor, stressing that Soludo’s allegations do not invalidate what he wrote.

He said, “They are referring to what I wrote in 2020. I think that was June 8, 2020. In a piece I wrote over six years ago titled “Prudence Over Profligacy,” I demonstrated, using the balance Peter Obi left in Anambra, that it is still possible to be prudent in government.

“It’s an account of what happened. As CEO of the bank at that time, I advised Peter Obi to leave the money in dollars, not naira, he was going to leave the money in naira, and when he came to me and I said no, this naira you want to keep, naira will keep losing value.

“So you probably want to convert it to dollars, and it was converted.

“So it’s a statement of fact, and it’s something that happened several years, six years ago. So I haven’t spoken again, and so that’s what they are referring to.

“The Soludo administration’s allegations do not invalidate what I wrote nor the credit he left behind. If otherwise, the Anambra State Government should publish the debts.”