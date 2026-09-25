2027: NDC Reacts As Peter Obi Rejects OK Movement Presidential Campaign Council

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, has lauded the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his response regarding the OK Movement President Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during an interview on ARISE Television, said the OK Movement, Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya groups must maintain their roles as supporting groups.

He said, “NDC is the political party we all belong to and agree with the position of the National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

“OK Movement, Obidient Movement, Kwankwasiyya and other supporting groups are supporting groups. They must play their role in supporting the party; they should not play the role of the party.”

In response, Agada, in a post via 𝕏 thanked Peter Obi for the timely clarification.

According to him, Peter Obi was not referring to the authentic and legitimate OK Movement carrying out a mobilisation drive for NDC, but to the illegitimate OK Movement led by the rogue John Oghulu.

He wrote, “A big thank you to my presidential candidate, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, the next President of Nigeria, by the special grace of God and the votes of the Nigerian people, for this timely clarification.

“We are together on this project, and Nigerians are going to witness the biggest political upset in our modern history. Be there and be part of history.

“What His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi meant here is that he was not consulted before the illegitimate OK Movement, led by the rogue John Oghulu, set up the Presidential Campaign Council.

“He is not referring to the authentic and legitimate OK Movement carrying out a mobilisation drive for our great party, the NDC.

“This was the position of the National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson as well.”