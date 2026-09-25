2027: Only God And Tinubu Know What Will Happen, You Can’t Be Sure Of Anything – Galadima

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that only God and President Bola Tinubu know what will happen in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Galadima spoke on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Speaking about whether the 2027 election would be free and fair, Galadima expressed concern over political developments ahead of the poll.

He alleged that the opposition had faced attacks in different parts of the country and cited incidents involving supporters of the opposition in Enugu, Peter Obi in Benue State and an African Democratic Congress, ADC, governorship candidate in Kaduna State.

Despite his concerns, Galadima said he believed Obi and Kwankwaso could win the presidential election if the process was conducted freely, fairly and transparently.

He said: “If you are dealing with criminals and fraudsters like these ones we have, you can’t be sure of anything. Only God and Tinubu know what will happen to this election.

“Obi and Kwankwaso will win this election if it is free, fair and transparent, unless somebody decides to use the machinery of government and take it away from them.

“It is a single ticket for Nigeria. We are not going to run a divided government, one belonging to Kwankwaso and one belonging to Peter. No, we are running a Nigerian government. That is why we call this ticket a healing ticket for Nigeria.

“We want to create public confidence in governance, in government, and in the people running our country.

“If they are doing the kind of politics that we see in Nigeria, he may announce himself having met the INEC chairman [and] some prominent Nigerians in France, and we don’t know what they are doing.

“We are saying, as a political party, that none of those 600 professors … should be recruited to serve in the elections, because they have already taken sides by declaring their support for a candidate in this election.”