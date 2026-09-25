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Nollywood Actor Olabanji Backs Peter Obi

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Olaide Olabanji, the Nollywood actor
Olaide Olabanji, the Nollywood actor

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor, Olaide Olabanji, declared support for NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 election in an Instagram post.
  • Olabanji urged Nigerians to choose leaders for effective leadership, citing Yakubu Gowon’s nine years and Murtala Muhammed’s six months to make his point.
  • Anambra Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Law Mefor, said Governor, Charles Soludo’s administration is not indicting Obi and insisted there is no rift.

Nollywood actor, Olaide Olabanji, has expressed support for the presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 election.

Olabanji made his position known in a post on his Instagram page, urging Nigerians to put effective leadership above ethnic considerations when choosing political leaders.

The actor cited the military administrations of former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon and Murtala Muhammed, to argue that the length of time a leader spends in office does not necessarily determine the impact they can make.

“If someone can destroy a country in three years, with ease, another person can make it better. Where bad people are, that’s where the progressive people are also at,” he said.

Olabanji also referenced the two former military rulers while urging Nigerians to consider leadership qualities rather than ethnicity.

“Gowon ruled for Nigeria for nine years, Gen. Murtala Muhammed repaired it in just six months.

“So if your tribe person can’t give you a better life, why not allow Peter Obi to give you a better future?” he said.

In other news, Anambra Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Law Mefor, said the administration of Charles Soludo is not interested in indicting Obi.

Naija News reports that Mefor said this in an interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica on Thursday, reacting to the controversy over the debt claim during Obi’s administration.

Mefor stated that there is no rift between Soludo and Obi, explaining that both politicians were simply defending their interests.

“There is no rift between Governor Soludo and Peter Obi. They are both in politics, and they have their interests to defend,” Mefor said.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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