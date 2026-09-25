“I Am Not Sure What Is Happening” – Peter Obi Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, said he is unsure of his safety.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke during an appearance on Arise TV on Thursday.

According to him, he is not certain he will be alive by the time of the election, adding that he is unsure of what could happen to him.

Obi said he was relying on God for protection and appealed to politicians to ensure a peaceful, democratic environment ahead of the elections.

The former Anambra governor said he had been petitioned and investigated in different places.

“As I speak to you, I have also petitioned; I’ve been investigated everywhere. I still hear that I’m not even sure whether I’ll still be alive at the end of this.

“I’m praying to God for His protection because at this stage, I’m not sure what is happening,” he added.

He also called on governors to allow presidential candidates and other political contestants to campaign freely.

According to him, governors had the right to support candidates of their choice but should also give room for others to participate.

“Some of them will be campaigning for presidency tomorrow. They will be campaigning for other offices tomorrow. Let’s have peace,” he said.

Obi recalled his experience as governor of Anambra State, saying he allowed politicians from other parties to campaign in the state even when they were supporting his opponents.