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“I Am Not Sure What Is Happening” – Peter Obi Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life

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By Justina Otio
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NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Arise TV on Thursday that he is unsure about his safety and may not be alive by election day.
  • Peter Obi said he had been petitioned and investigated in different places, adding that he is praying to God for protection because he is unsure what is happening.
  • Peter Obi urged governors to let all presidential candidates and other contestants campaign freely, recalling he allowed opposition campaigns in Anambra as governor.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, said he is unsure of his safety.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke during an appearance on Arise TV on Thursday.

According to him, he is not certain he will be alive by the time of the election, adding that he is unsure of what could happen to him.

Obi said he was relying on God for protection and appealed to politicians to ensure a peaceful, democratic environment ahead of the elections.

The former Anambra governor said he had been petitioned and investigated in different places.

As I speak to you, I have also petitioned; I’ve been investigated everywhere. I still hear that I’m not even sure whether I’ll still be alive at the end of this.

“I’m praying to God for His protection because at this stage, I’m not sure what is happening,” he added.

He also called on governors to allow presidential candidates and other political contestants to campaign freely.

According to him, governors had the right to support candidates of their choice but should also give room for others to participate.

Some of them will be campaigning for presidency tomorrow. They will be campaigning for other offices tomorrow. Let’s have peace,” he said.

Obi recalled his experience as governor of Anambra State, saying he allowed politicians from other parties to campaign in the state even when they were supporting his opponents.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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