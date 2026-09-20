Speak Directly To Nigerians – Peter Obi Challenges Tinubu, Atiku, Others

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged his opponents for the 2027 election to speak directly to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Obi made the challenge in a statement on Sunday, saying he and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, held a town hall meeting with the people of Kaduna State on Saturday and interacted with them.

During the meeting, Obi disclosed that the concerns of the people were listened to and assurances and answers were given to their questions.

The NDC candidate said that if elected President in 2027, his administration will focus on uniting Nigeria, lifting people out of poverty, investing in healthcare and education, and aggressively tackling insecurity so citizens can safely return to their homes, communities, and farms.

He also stressed the need to combat corruption.

“Yesterday, after my visit to the Sheikh Muhammad Sambo Memorial Islamic Institute in Rigachikun, Kaduna, I joined my running mate, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and candidates of our party for an interactive town hall meeting organised by the party.

“The town hall, which is a continuation of our series of engagements with citizens following the one we recently held in Port Harcourt, again afforded us the opportunity to interact directly with our fellow citizens, listen to their concerns, answer their questions and hear their contributions on the critical issues facing our country today.

“Our response was to reassure our dear compatriots of our commitment to uniting our nation, pulling our people out of poverty, investing in healthcare and education, and aggressively tackling insecurity, so that our people can safely return to their homes, communities and farms.

“We also spoke about the need to address the endemic corruption and inefficiencies in the fuel subsidy regime, reduce the burden of fuel costs on Nigerians, and create an economy that supports our citizens to live decent and dignified lives in their own country,” Obi said in the statement.

The former Governor of Anambra State further used the opportunity to call on his opponents for the 2027 election to also engage Nigerians directly and listen to their feedback.

According to him, leaders and aspiring leaders must leave their comfort zones and interface with the people directly.

“Let me use this opportunity once again to call on our opponents to also speak directly with the people and listen to their feedback. The very essence of democracy is people-centred governance. Leaders and aspiring leaders must therefore leave their comfort zones and interface directly with the people they seek to serve.

“I thank our party leadership and the organisers of this town hall for a job well done, and I congratulate the good people of Kaduna State for their renewed commitment to supporting a leadership that listens to and respects their concerns,” he added.