NDC Distances Self From 59-Member Campaign Council By Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Movement

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from the 59-member presidential campaign council constituted by the OK Movement.

Naija News reports that the OK Movement is a support group for the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

On Thursday, the OK Movement unveiled a 59-member committee, comprising zonal and state coordinators, as well as directors overseeing mobilisation, women’s affairs, strategy, security, legal affairs, and other areas.

However, the NDC national chairman, Cleopas Moses, in a statement on Saturday, said the list did not emanate from the party and should be disregarded.

Moses said the NDC was not involved in constituting the campaign council.

“The party hereby dissociates itself in totality from the said OK Movement PCC announcement. It did not emanate from the party and should be disregarded by the public and the media,” he said.

Moses noted that the party’s candidates were subject to the authority and discipline of the NDC, adding that only the party’s leadership could constitute and announce a presidential campaign council.

“All candidates of the party must appreciate that they are not running as independent candidates.

“They are products of the party and remain subject to the authority and discipline of the party.

“Therefore, only the party’s leadership can constitute and announce a Presidential Campaign Council,” he said.

He warned members, candidates and support groups against undermining the party or operating structures in its name without approval.

“Henceforth, no individual or group is authorised to announce, constitute, or publish any campaign council, structure, or organ in the name of the party without prior approval from the National Working Committee (NWC),” Moses said.

He said the party appreciated the contributions of support groups but warned against operating as parallel structures.

“While the party will continue to work collaboratively with all support groups, such groups should not see themselves as alternative party structures or parallel organs of the party,” he said.

Moses also called on support groups and members to channel their grievances through the party’s internal mechanisms rather than resorting to public attacks.