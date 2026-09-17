OK Movement Announces 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement (OK Movement) has announced the composition of a presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Thursday, Naija News reports.

The OK Movement is a political support and grassroots organization established to mobilize support for the presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 59-member council, which comprises zonal and state coordinators, as well as directors for mobilisation, women affairs, strategy, security, legal affairs and other key areas ahead of the 2027 general elections, has the Director-General of the movement, John Ughulu, as Director-General of the campaign, while the National Secretary, Saadatu Sani, is also listed among the campaign leadership.

Other directorates include grassroots mobilisation, contact and engagement, special duties, procurement, information technology, strategy and planning, security and intelligence, and administration.

The council also has representatives from the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory, with state coordinators appointed for the 36 states.

Among those appointed are Suleiman Abubakar as North-Central coordinator; Hashimu Dungurawa (North-West); Amadu Gwambe (North-East); Dr Adebayo Adefolaseye (South-West); Christopher Ighodaro (South-South); and El-Shaddai Ikeh (South-East).

Others appointed include Rev. Mike Agbon as Director, Inter-Ethnic Group in Northern Nigeria; Sabo Gashua (Grassroots Mobilisation); Glory Adayi (Women Affairs); Kabir Yahaya (Contact and Engagement); Abdumumini Tijjani (Mobilisation); Yusuf Mani (Special Duties); Peace Daful (Procurement); Prof Charles Nwekeaku (South Eastern Town Hall); and Sunmisola Adebayo (Information Technology).

Kingdom Okere was appointed Director of Legal Affairs; Abiodun Dabiri (Strategy and Planning); CSP Richard Enemona (rtd) (Security and Intelligence); while Aisha Abdulrahaman was named Director of Administration.

In her congratulatory message, Sani told the newly appointed council members to see their appointment as a call to serve Nigeria.

She said, “Your selection is not merely an appointment; it is a call to duty, sacrifice, leadership and service to Nigeria. At this critical moment in our nation’s history, the responsibility before the Presidential Campaign Council is enormous.

“You have been entrusted with the task of taking the vision, message and aspirations of our principals directly to the Nigerian people from the cities to the grassroots, from the states to the local governments, and from the wards to every community across the federation.

“Your appointment is an honour, but more importantly, it is a responsibility. The journey has begun. The assignment is clear. The mission is Nigeria.”

The National Secretary added that the Obi and Kwankwaso campaign would not be built around individuals seeking personal recognition, but around building a more functional and prosperous Nigeria.

She urged the council members to focus on mobilization to ensure victory for the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket in the 2027 election.

“The OK Movement is not built around individuals seeking personal recognition. It is a movement driven by a larger national vision: to mobilise Nigerians around the possibility of a better, more prosperous, united and functional Nigeria.

“We therefore expect every member of the Presidential Campaign Council to approach this assignment with discipline, loyalty, humility, courage and an unwavering commitment to the collective vision of the movement.

“The road ahead will require hard work. It will require strategic thinking, grassroots mobilisation, effective communication and, above all, the ability to work together as one formidable political family,” she stated.