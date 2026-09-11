Benue Attack: Restraint Is Not Weakness, OK Movement Warns Against Further Attacks On Peter Obi

The OK Movement, a political platform backing the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential ticket of Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has condemned the recent attack on Obi in Benue State.

It added that the decision not to retaliate during the incident was an act of leadership and responsibility.

The movement said it had chosen peace despite what it described as a “shameful attack and obstruction” of Obi during his visit to the state, but warned that its restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

The movement’s National Director General, John Ughulu, made the position known in a statement issued after the incident.

Naija News reports that the OK Movement is made up of supporters from the Obidient Movement and the Kwankwasiyya political bloc.

According to the group, every presidential aspirant and political leader has the constitutional right to visit and campaign in any part of Nigeria. It argued that neither a state government, political party nor individual had the right to prevent political activities through intimidation, harassment or violence.

The group said its security personnel deliberately exercised restraint when faced with the provocation because it did not want the incident to degenerate into a wider confrontation.

“The fact that our security personnel exercised restraint in the face of provocation should never be interpreted as weakness, fear or lack of capacity.

“Our decision to restrain our people was a deliberate act of leadership and responsibility. We chose peace because we understand that Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we will not allow political provocation to push our supporters into unnecessary confrontation.

“Restraint is not weakness. Restraint is discipline.” However, the movement warned that it would not accept repeated attempts to test or exploit its restraint.

“We will continue to act responsibly, but we will also take every lawful and necessary countermeasure available to us whenever the safety of our leaders and members is threatened,” the statement said.

The group also warned against what it described as political thuggery, intimidation and state-sponsored violence, saying such practices had no place in a democratic society.

The OK Movement called on security agencies to investigate the Benue incident and prosecute anyone found culpable, irrespective of political affiliation or position.

It said reports that people allegedly mobilised by elements within the state government attacked or attempted to disrupt Obi’s convoy, if established, would amount to a serious threat to democratic values and political tolerance.

The statement said, “Peter Obi, like every other presidential aspirant and political leader, has a legal and constitutional right to visit and campaign in every part of Nigeria.

“No state government, political party or individual has the authority to intimidate, harass or obstruct a legitimate political movement through violence or thuggery.”

The movement said elections should be decided through persuasion, competence and votes rather than violence.

“Elections should be won through ideas, competence, persuasion and the votes of the people, not through intimidation, violence or political thuggery,” it said.

The group further urged the international community, diplomatic missions, election observers and democracy monitoring organisations to pay close attention to incidents of political violence and intimidation as Nigeria moves towards the 2027 general elections.

It said the federal government and relevant authorities had a responsibility to guarantee the safety and constitutional rights of political actors and citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

“The Federal Government and all relevant authorities must understand that Nigerians and the international community are watching,” the statement said.

The OK Movement said it remains committed to a peaceful democratic process and maintained that its commitment to peaceful political participation should not be interpreted as an unwillingness to protect its members.

“The OK Movement remains committed to peaceful democratic participation, but our commitment to peace must never be mistaken for surrender. We will defend democracy. We will protect our people within the law. We will resist intimidation. “And we will never accept political violence as a substitute for democracy. Nigeria belongs to all of us,” it added.