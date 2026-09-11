Benue Attack: ‘There Is No Politician In Nigeria Who Is As Courageous As Peter Obi’ – Aisha Yesufu

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, has described the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as Nigeria’s most courageous politician, citing his previous visits to areas affected by insecurity.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi’s convoy was stopped by youths in Benue State on Tuesday while travelling along the Gboko-Makurdi road to Yelwata, where he was scheduled to visit communities and families affected by recent violence.

The incident sparked debate in some quarters, with some suggesting Peter Obi should have proceeded with his planned visit to Yelwata.

However, Yesufu, speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the decision to discontinue the journey was a strategic one and had nothing to do with fear.

She said, “I have said this many times, there is no politician in Nigeria that is as courageous as Mr Peter Gregory Obi. That same Yelwata that he was going to, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not go there the last time if I am not mistaken, where he said the road or whatever was bad.

“He went to Jos, that is someone who is supposedly called the Commander in Chief, he couldn’t even enter Jos. Mr Peter Obi has been to Benue before, this time he was going to that same Yelwata but you need to understand something, there is a place where someone has to be strategic. You have a lot of things to do, so if you are fighting people who don’t have work, it doesn’t make any sense at that moment.”