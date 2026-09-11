‘Peter Obi Is Drunk On Political Arrogance’ – Presidency

The Presidency has criticised Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his continued claim that he won the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra State governor had maintained in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday that he won the poll and would only concede defeat in the 2027 election if the exercise was credible.

Reacting to the claim, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, accused Obi of living in a political fantasy and refusing to accept the outcome of the 2023 election.

Dare described Obi’s position as unrealistic, noting that the Supreme Court had already delivered a final judgment on the 2023 presidential election dispute.

He said, “Mr Obi is fat on ambition but drunk on political arrogance.

“Peter Obi wallows freely in a political fantasy land. To still insist he won the presidential election after the country’s highest court, the Supreme Court, delivered a final judgment is clear hallucination.”

The Presidency also rejected Obi’s suggestion that he could decide whether or not to concede the 2027 election. Dare questioned the former governor’s claim that he would concede only if the next election met certain conditions.

Dare added, “Who imbued him with the power to concede or not? He lacks such power. Only the Nigerian people have the power of the vote.

“And in 2027, they will deliver their votes massively for President Tinubu, leaving no room for the kind of antics Obi is already front-loading.”