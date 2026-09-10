Peter Obi Gives Condition To Concede Defeat In 2027

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has promised to concede defeat in the 2027 elections if the polls are free and fair.

He submitted that Nigerians have the right to decide who rules them, and he will respect the will of the people.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration on Thursday while speaking during an Arise News interview.

“If the election is free, fair and credible, I will because it’s an election. It’s the people that would say who they want to serve, and I will respect the will of the people; that’s democracy,” he said.

However, the former Governor of Anambra State insisted that he won the 2023 presidential election, but the results were manipulated.

“I did, and I will maintain that as long as I live that I won the 2023 election. Those who conducted it know the records; they know why there was a glitch and what happened,” Obi insisted.

I’m Qualified

The NDC candidate insisted that leadership should be about qualification and competence, not religion, tribe or other issues.

“Election should not be driven by tribe or religion. Today, in terms of qualification, I’m qualified to be president of Nigeria. I have the competence; I have been all over the world studying what it takes to be president of a country, and I know what I can do to turn around this country in the right direction.

“You can look at our qualification in terms of training. I’ve been to the best schools from all over the world, from Oxford to Cambridge, Harvard, Columbia, and Kellogg, and I’ve been everywhere, and every certificate I’m showing you is the way it is. If they find anyone wrong, I will drop from the race,” he said.

He also called for greater youth representation in Nigeria’s leadership, noting that no person born after 1960 had served as president since independence.

“Since 1960, nobody born outside 1960 has been president of Nigeria. This is 66 years of independence; no other country in the world has had this happen to, and they tell youths they’re the leaders of tomorrow,” Obi said.