2027: Court Orders INEC To Recognize, Use New NDC Logo

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload and utilize the modified digital logo of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the National Leader of the NDC, Seriake Dickson, announced this development in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, INEC had earlier accepted and uploaded the NDC’s new logo; however, without any known reason, the commission removed the logo and insisted on using its old logo.

Dickson added that following the refusal of INEC to update its records, the NDC approached the courts to enforce the use of the new logo by INEC, and Justice J. O. Abdulmalik of the Abuja High Court has granted the request.

“Fellow Party Members and Nigerians,

“It is our pleasure to announce that yesterday, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice J. O. Abdulmalik, granted the prayers of the NDC in a suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload and utilise our modified digital logo, as contained in our party’s constitution, instead of the association logo with which the NDC was originally registered.

“The party had, at our first NEC meeting, approved and forwarded our modified logo to INEC, which subsequently uploaded it. However, without any reason communicated to us, INEC later removed the modified logo and insisted on using the old logo of the association, a position we disagreed with. After giving INEC sufficient time to correct the situation without any action taken, we were compelled to go to court.

“We therefore commend the judiciary for its timely intervention and welcome the judgment directing INEC to forthwith upload and utilise our modified digital logo. We commend the judiciary for upholding the party’s legitimate position and ensuring that due process is respected,” Dickson wrote.

He urged all party candidates and members to henceforth adopt the use of the new logo, assuring that there is no need for panic on the NDC’s position going into the 2027 elections.

He directed the party and all its candidates to use and refer to the constitutionally approved modified digital logo in all campaign and party-related materials.

“We also commend all party members, particularly our candidates, for their patience and understanding throughout this period. We urge all candidates and party members to forthwith adopt and utilise the approved logo in all campaign materials, including banners, posters and other publicity materials.

“I want to assure everyone that the party has experienced and strategic leaders who understand what we are doing. Therefore, nobody should panic. Members are free to raise questions and concerns, but there is absolutely no reason for panic.

“We understand that some candidates and party members may have already made arrangements using the other logo, and we regret the inconvenience this may have caused. However, both logos retain the two-finger victory sign. Candidates should now transition to the logo approved in our party’s constitution, which is the authentic party logo and, indeed, the one that is more widely recognised.

“We regard the challenges surrounding this matter as part of the administrative machinations we have continued to confront. But we want to assure our members that we are democratic fighters. We do not run away from battles.

“We thank God that the judiciary has once again vindicated our position.

“Accordingly, from this moment, the party and all its candidates should use and refer to the constitutionally approved modified digital logo in all campaign and party-related materials,” Dickson added in the statement.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State added that the NDC would embark on appropriate sensitisation of members and the public to drive the adoption of the new party logo.

“The party will issue a formal statement and embark on appropriate publicity to ensure that all members and candidates are properly guided, while also sensitising the voting public. There is still time to do so.

“We thank all our members, candidates and supporters for their patience, understanding and steadfastness.

“Together, we remain focused in SERVICE. Together, we move forward.

“NDC all the way,” the statement concluded.