‘We’re Going Into 2027 Election As NDC’ – Seriake Dickson Rejects G100 Consensus Candidate Move

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, said the party remains focused on winning the 2027 election and will not join the G100 Alliance of opposition leaders in producing a consensus presidential candidate ahead of the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Dickson, while appearing as a guest on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday, said the party was aware of the G100’s moves and efforts, stressing that the group’s thinking was not misplaced and the NDC, in principle, endorsed the initiative.

He maintained, however, that the NDC has the most vibrant and balanced ticket which resonates with Nigerians at home and abroad.

According to the former Governor, the party is focused on securing victory at the polls, while remaining open to support from other parties and political groups.

He said, “My friends who are organising the G100 came to see me, Saliu and his people. They are great Nigerians doing a great job, and their thinking is not misplaced. The NDC is aware of the moves and the efforts they are making. The NDC, in principle, endorses what they are doing, and we have made it clear that, well, the general commitments are good. Their assignment really is, they say, the devil is in the details.

“And our position is very clear. We have the most exciting ticket. We have the most vibrant ticket. We have an appealing ticket. We have a balanced ticket. We have a ticket that resonates with the Nigerian people at home and abroad. We are the strongest ticket, and I believe that they know that. I believe that every Nigerian knows it. And this is without any form of disrespect or dishonour to any other candidate or any other party.

“Therefore, we remain committed to working with everybody. In principle, no problem, but we are going into the election as NDC. If other parties and candidates support us, which we think they should do, well and good. But we are working to win the election. But we’ll be happy if they see what we’re doing and endorse us so that we can win the election for the Nigerian people.”