Datti Needs To Move On, Peter Obi Has Made His Decision – NDC Spokesperson

The Director of New Media and Strategic Communications of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Theo Abu Agada, has urged former Labour Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, to stop attacking the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to him, since Obi chose former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his 2027 running mate, Baba-Ahmed has used every available platform to attack him.

The NDC spokesperson, however, urged Baba-Ahmed to respect Obi’s decision and move on.

He assured that the NDC will raise Nigerians’ living standards better than what the All Progressives Congress (APC) is doing and urged Nigerians to vote for the party in the 2027 elections.

“Since the presidential candidate of our great party, the NDC, His Excellency Peter Obi, made the idealistic and pragmatic decision to choose His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed has been going from one platform to another, attacking and undermining him.

“The NDC will raise the living standards of Nigerians far better than the APC is doing. That is why we are pleading with Nigerians to vote massively for all our candidates in 2027.

“Datti needs to move on. Obi has made his decision, and Datti should respect it,” Agada wrote on his 𝕏 account on Monday.

Agada’s submission comes hours after Baba-Ahmed revealed that Obi ignored his advice and also declared that none of President Bola Tinubu’s challengers in the 2027 election, including Peter Obi, can change Nigeria.