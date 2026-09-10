National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, said the party has resolved its internal issues by selecting its candidates and is now focused on winning the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Dickson made this known on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, while discussing the relationship between the party and the support bases of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He said the party’s overriding objective is to win the 2027 election, stressing that the different political groups supporting Peter Obi and Kwankwaso should unite around that goal.

The former Governor clarified that he does not belong to either the Obidient movement or Kwankwasiyya political support group, insisting that his allegiance is to the NDC.

According to Dickson, although the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya groups have their distinct identities and are free to operate independently, their principals are the NDC’s candidates for the 2027 presidential election.

He added that the party expected all its supporters and members of the various groups associated with its candidates to take their campaigns to Nigerians rather than engage in internal disputes.

He said, “I’m not a member of Kwankwasiyya. I’m not a member of Obedient. I am NDC.

“Kwankwasiyya has a right to be on its own under the constitution, and same for the Obedient group. Their principals are our candidates, presidential candidate and running-mate.

“There are no internal battles to fight in the NDC. We have decided candidature. The next stage of the battle, strategically, is to win the election.

“I have held several meetings and even before now, we used to meet over the years. We have been colleagues, partners and friends, sometimes in the same camp, in the same party, other times, but always meeting.

“We have a partnership that is committed to winning the next elections. That is the most important thing.”