Fresh Twist As Letter Shows Benue Police Knew About Peter Obi’s Visit

A spokesman for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Valentine Obienyem, has shared a letter showing that the Benue State Commissioner of Police was notified before his principal visited Benue State.

Naija News reports that Obi’s convoy was blocked by suspected thugs during a visit to Yelwata community in Benue State. He was stopped from accessing the community and subsequently turned back.

The state government, however, accused Obi of failing to inform the governor, Hyacinth Alia and the state government of his visit, adding that no security arrangements had been made ahead of his reported movement.

The government argued that a visit by a presidential candidate should ordinarily be communicated to the relevant security agencies to allow adequate protection.

However, Obienyem shared a letter on social media indicating that the Benue State Commissioner of Police had been notified before the visit.

The letter, dated September 7, 2026, was signed by the NDC Chairman in Benue State, Ohini Ojegbe.

The police acknowledged it the same day and signed it with an officer identified as Daniel Tarwa.

Tarwa, a superintendent of police, confirmed to Premium Times on Wednesday that the police indeed received the letter from the NDC and equally provided security cover for Obi.

“I respectfully write to notify your office that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, His Excellency Peter Obi, will be coming to Benue State on Tuesday, 8th September 2026. He is scheduled to arrive in Makurdi at about 8 a.m. and will immediately proceed from the Airport to Yelwata to meet with family members and representatives of the community affected by the 2025 massacre,” Ojegbe stated in the letter

The NDC chairman also informed the police that Obi planned to visit a memorial site to pay his respects to victims and lay a wreath in their honour.

“The visit will be very brief as the Presidential Candidate and his entourage will leave Yelwata and Benue State immediately after the visit, before noon.

“We request you to kindly provide security cover for him and his entourage,” Ojegbe added.