Police Give Updates, Make Arrests After Peter Obi Convoy Blockade In Benue

The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced arrests in connection with the blockade of the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the State Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, made the disclosure during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He also defended the action of the Police officers who were present when Obi’s convoy was attacked by the suspected thugs, saying they acted in a professional and tactical manner to avoid an escalation that could have resulted in loss of life and destruction of property.

According to the Police Commissioner, the stand of the officers should not be taken for inaction, and Peter Obi was later safely escorted to the Airport.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Obi’s movement was obstructed by a group of persons, creating tension and a situation that could have degenerated into violence.

“At that point, the Police took a professional and tactical decision to avoid an escalation that could have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property. Mr. Obi was subsequently safely escorted back to the airport and departed the state peacefully.

“The Command has commenced intelligence-led operations to identify those responsible. Key arrests have been made, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend all other persons connected with the incident,” Nwadiogbu said.

The Police Commissioner said the Command remained neutral and professional, adding that every Nigerian has the right to freedom of movement, irrespective of political affiliation, status or personal belief.

“No individual or group has the right to unlawfully obstruct another person’s movement,” he said.

While he did not give a specific number of arrests made in connection with the incident, the command assured the public that all those found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to remain calm and allow the police to conclude their investigation.