How Dare You – Aisha Yesufu Blasts Blockage Of Peter Obi’s Convoy

Human rights activist and member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has condemned the blockade of the party’s presidential candidate from entering the Yelwata Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Benue.

Naija News reports that suspected thugs had attacked Obi’s convoy during a visit to the Yelwata community to sympathise with the loss of some residents.

Obi clarified that his visit was not to campaign but to pay a solidarity visit.

Speaking on the development in a statement on 𝕏, Yesufu argued that no individual or group should decide where political candidates can and cannot campaign in Nigeria.

According to her, “How dare anybody stop anyone from moving to any part of the country to campaign?

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared that the campaign has started. How can someone stop another from doing whatever it is that they need to do?”

Meanwhile, Yesufu has said the choice of Yemi Osinbajo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate is why she did not regret voting for the party in the 2015 election.

Naija News reports that Aisha, in an interview with the Kaa Truth podcast, said she did not vote for the APC because of the late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Aisha Yesufu, her decision to vote for the APC in 2015 was influenced by reports that Buhari would delegate some key responsibilities, particularly managing the country’s economy, to Osinbajo’s office.

She said, “I don’t regret voting for Buhari. This is the thing, if I’m to regret voting for Buhari, it will be like this disaster we have now, we should allow it because the next person will be worse.

“It was Jonathan that made Buhari to be acceptable by the people. We had someone who had done so badly and by 2015, we voted for APC. I didn’t vote for that ticket for Buhari but because of Pastor Yemi Osibanjo.

“If you ask me why, I will say because Buhari is known to delegate his duties. When he was a military head of state, it was Tunde Idiagbon that was in charge. They said Osibanjo was going to be in charge of the economy.”