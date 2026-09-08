Police Speak On Reason Thugs Blocked Obi’s Convoy In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has revealed that the reason why some suspected thugs blocked the convoy of the Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi remains unknown.

Naija News reports that the incident happened on Tuesday along the Gboko-Makurdi Expressway in Makurdi, shortly after Obi arrived in the Benue State capital.

The former Anambra State governor was on his way to Yelwata to visit communities affected by the deadly attack of June 13, 2025.

The police in a statement confirmed that its officers were providing security for Obi’s movement to the community when the convoy was stopped by the youths.

The Command said it had commenced an investigation to determine what led to the blockade and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Benue, DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu, said the police were aware of the development and were monitoring the situation.

The police, however, did not disclose the identity of the youths who stopped the convoy.

“We can confirm that the Police are aware of the incident involving Peter Obi’s movement to Yelwata. Police operatives provided security for the movement.

“The reason the convoy was blocked by some youths is still unknown. We are monitoring the situation and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further updates will be provided accordingly”, Aondongu said.