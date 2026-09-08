‘Such Hostility Was Deeply Depressing’ – Peter Obi Speaks On Hired Thugs Attack During Benue Visit

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has recounted how hired thugs obstructed his visit to Benue State to commiserate with grieving families affected by the horrific killings in Yelwata, where over 270 people were massacred.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a statement via his 𝕏 on Tuesday, described the chants of the thugs, “Peter Obi, go back,” as deeply depressing, noting that his visit was not for political purposes.

In the statement titled, “How Hired Thugs Obstructed My Visit to Benue State’ Peter Obi maintained that his visit was purely to show solidarity to the people and offer comfort to them.

The statement reads, “Yesterday, I attended the opening of the national campaign office of an opposition presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde in Abuja. My presence was intended to demonstrate that politics can and should be conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect and civility. As Governor of Anambra State, I made it a point during electioneering to welcome visiting opposition members personally, provided they acted within the ambits of the law.

“Guided by that same commitment to decency over partisanship, I travelled to Benue this morning, arriving at approximately 9:00 a.m. on a purely humanitarian mission: to visit the grieving families affected by the horrific killings in Yelwata, where over 270 people were massacred.

“Regrettably, our convoy was prevented from proceeding to the community by thugs chanting, “Peter Obi, go back.” It was deeply distressing to witness such hostility. I came to Benue not for partisan politics, but to mourn with our people, to listen to families who have lost loved ones, and to offer comfort at a moment of unimaginable sorrow. That a mission intended purely to show solidarity, compassion, and support could be obstructed in this manner is deeply alarming.

“At a time when our nation should be united in grief and resolute in preventing further bloodshed, we must reject any action capable of deepening our divisions. The people of Benue – and all Nigerians – deserve to sleep without fear. They deserve to travel without fear. They deserve to cultivate their land without fear. Above all, they deserve a country where the state places the protection of human life far above political expediency.

“Although we were unable to reach the community today, our thoughts and prayers remain steadfastly with the victims, their families, and the entire Yelwata community. We shall continue to work until the primary responsibility of government – the safeguarding of every Nigerian life – is restored. Until then, we cannot truly say we have built the nation our people deserve.”