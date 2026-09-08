They Are Toying With Fire – Sowore Reacts To Attack On Peter Obi’s Convoy In Benue

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the attack and blockade of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s convoy in Benue State.

Naija News reports that Sowore made his position known in a post on his Facebook page.

The AAC candidate described the incident as an alleged state-sponsored action and expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the obstruction of Obi’s movement.

The human rights activist accused agents of the Benue State Government and the administration of President Bola Tinubu of being behind what he described as political intimidation and violence against an opposition candidate.

He said such an incident should not be allowed in a democratic society, stressing that every presidential candidate should be able to travel across the country and conduct campaign activities without being subjected to violence or intimidation.

The AAC candidate also warned that attacks on political candidates could pose a wider threat to the democratic rights of Nigerians if such actions were allowed to continue.

He wrote: “I have watched videos showing what appears to be a state-sponsored blockade and attack on NDC presidential candidate @PeterObi as he attempted to enter the state capital to carry out legitimate campaign activities.

“I strongly condemn these acts of political brigandage by agents of the state government and the Tinubu regime. This is totally unacceptable. No candidate should be prevented through violence, intimidation or state-sponsored thuggery from campaigning freely anywhere in Nigeria. Those behind these cowardly attacks are toying with fire and threatening the democratic rights of all Nigerians. They must desist immediately before it is too late.”