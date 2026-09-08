‘Peter Obi Is A Content Creator’ – Presidency Attacks Him For Attending Makinde’s Campaign Office Launch

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi for attending the unveiling of an Allied Peoples Movement (APM) campaign office in Abuja.

Naija News reports Bwala questioned the political rationale behind Obi’s appearance at Monday’s event, accusing the former Anambra State governor of engaging in “content creation.”

The presidential aide asked why a candidate seeking the presidency on one political party’s platform would attend the launch of a campaign office belonging to a rival party.

Obi attended the unveiling of the campaign office of APM presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, where he advocated peaceful political competition and an end to bitterness among political actors.

But reacting on Tuesday, Bwala faulted Obi’s participation in the event, questioning the appropriateness of a presidential candidate attending another contender’s campaign office launch.

The presidential aide suggested that Obi’s appearance was more about generating political content than advancing his presidential campaign.

At the event, Obi urged Nigerians and politicians to embrace unity despite differences in political affiliation.

The NDC candidate argued that electoral contests should not become a source of hostility, maintaining that politicians should be able to disagree while preserving mutual respect.

Obi later explained that his decision to attend the APM event stemmed from a desire to encourage a political culture built on unity, justice, inclusion, and respect.

Bwala, in a post on 𝕏, wrote, “He just loves content creation. As a presidential candidate of a party @saintdegenius, he attended a campaign flagging of another presidential candidate @seyimakinde.

“In that rally, he was shouting APM @AlliedPeoples (which is a political colloquialism meaning supremacy of the party mentioned), yet that contradiction did not make it to “stories trending on Arise news morning show.

“Why? Because it will portray @PeterObi as none other than a content creator candidate. Do you need a prophet to tell you?”