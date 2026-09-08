Suspected Thugs Attack Peter Obi’s Convoy

Tension erupted in Benue State on Tuesday after suspected thugs allegedly barricaded a road being used by the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Obi’s media aide, Esther Umoh, raised the alarm in a post on 𝕏 shortly after the former Anambra State governor and members of his entourage arrived in the state.

Umoh alleged that the blockade occurred along Boko Road, close to the Nigerian Air Force Base, and was intended to prevent Obi’s convoy from proceeding further into the state.

She accompanied the claim with a video purportedly showing the obstruction.

“We have just arrived in Benue State, where alleged sponsored thugs have blocked Boko Road by the Air Force Base, attempting to prevent Peter Obi from gaining access into the state,” she wrote.

In another video posted by the media aide, some individuals were seen running behind vehicles believed to be part of Obi’s convoy.

Umoh alleged that those involved were attempting to attack members of the entourage as the vehicles moved through the area.

Naija News understands that the former governor of Anambra who contested in the 2023 presidential election, is seeking to defeat the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu, in the 2027 elections.