‘Once A Betrayer Always A Betrayer’ – NNPP Warns Peter Obi, NDC About Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has taken a swipe at the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over its decision to choose Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 election.

The NNPP described the choice as a gross mistake. It warned the NDC that Kwankwaso’s past political actions could create problems for the party in the future.

The party’s National Secretary-General, Ogini Olaposi, made the position known in a statement issued on Monday, September 7, Naija News reports.

Olaposi claimed that Kwankwaso’s conduct after contesting the 2023 presidential election on the NNPP platform should have made the NDC reconsider his selection as Obi’s running mate.

He alleged that the NNPP gave Kwankwaso a free presidential ticket in 2023 and provided him with the platform to build his national political profile before he later turned against the party.

“Kwankwaso dragged a party that brought him to the limelight in the presidential contest, freely gave him a platform and did all it could to support him. Once a betrayer, always a betrayer, and posterity will prove us right,” Olaposi said.

He also accused the former Kano State Governor of contributing to the crisis that affected the NNPP after the 2023 election and led to the departure of some party members.

The NNPP secretary-general further dismissed claims that the party had been handed over to Kwankwaso by its founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

He insisted that the NNPP belongs to its Board of Trustees and was never transferred to Kwankwaso.

Olaposi also warned that Peter Obi’s popularity alone would not be enough to guarantee victory for the NDC in the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that voters would also consider the record and political history of the vice-presidential candidate before deciding who to support.

The NNPP maintained that the NDC should have considered these factors before settling for Kwankwaso as Obi’s running mate.