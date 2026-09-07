2027: Peter Obi Throws Weight Behind Makinde, Says He Is Qualified To Be President

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that his counterpart in the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, is fit to be President.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration during the inauguration of Makinde’s presidential campaign office in Abuja.

Obi stated that he is ready to work with any candidate who wins in a free and fair election to save Nigeria from collapse.

He stated that he attended the inauguration to show solidarity and support for Makinde, adding that he is not interested in politics of disagreement.

Obi said, “We want a Nigeria of unity, inclusion; we have a candidate who is contesting for President today, my dear brother Makinde. Is he qualified to be President? Yes, he is qualified.

“What we are doing today, for us is not about desperation but we want Nigerians to make their choice. All of us should come together to build a new Nigeria. We can’t continue the way we are going, our people are hungry and poor.

“Whoever wins genuinely from a free, fair, and credible election, we will all work together to save this country from collapse.”

The NDC presidential candidate called for unity among politicians.

“That’s why I’m here to show solidarity and assure you that we are changing the system, we don’t want politics of quarrel, politics of disagreement. Let our quarrel be to feed our people, we want a Nigeria where the child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody,” he added.