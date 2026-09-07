Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Zulum, Other Governors To Bow Out In 2027 (Full List)

Nigeria is heading towards another major round of political transition as several state governors prepare to leave office in 2027.

While many first-term governors will seek another four years during the 2027 general elections, 10 governors are constitutionally barred from seeking re-election because they are completing their second consecutive terms.

Section 182(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution provides that a person is not qualified for election as governor if he has already been elected to the office at two previous elections.

All 10 affected governors were first elected in 2019 and secured second terms in 2023. They are expected to hand over to their successors on May 29, 2027.

There is also an unusual case in Rivers State, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara is only serving his first term but has withdrawn from the governorship primary ahead of the 2027 election. If that position remains unchanged, he will also leave Government House in 2027.

Here are the Nigerian governors currently expected to bow out in 2027:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu — Lagos State

Babajide Sanwo-Olu became governor of Lagos State on May 29, 2019, succeeding Akinwunmi Ambode.

He secured a second term in the 2023 governorship election and will complete eight years in office on May 29, 2027.

Sanwo-Olu cannot seek a third consecutive term and will therefore hand over to a new governor after the 2027 election.

The battle to succeed him has already attracted several political figures within and outside the ruling political structure in Lagos.

Dapo Abiodun — Ogun State

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun is another second-term governor whose tenure ends in 2027.

Abiodun was first elected governor in 2019 and won another four-year mandate in 2023.

His second term expires on May 29, 2027, ending his eight-year administration.

As the succession battle gathers momentum in Ogun State, Abiodun has also positioned himself for continued involvement in national politics after leaving Government House.

Seyi Makinde — Oyo State

Seyi Makinde became governor of Oyo State in 2019 and secured a convincing re-election victory in 2023.

Having served the maximum two terms allowed by the Constitution, Makinde will leave office on May 29, 2027.

His impending departure has already intensified the contest over who will succeed him at Agodi Government House, with several political figures positioning for the governorship.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq — Kwara State

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s tenure in Kwara State will also end in 2027.

He defeated the then-ruling PDP in the 2019 governorship election before winning re-election in 2023.

By May 29, 2027, AbdulRazaq would have governed Kwara State for eight years and would no longer be eligible to contest for another consecutive term.

Reports indicate that he has been positioning for a possible move to the Senate after leaving office.

Abdullahi Sule — Nasarawa State

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule was first elected in 2019 and returned for another term following the 2023 governorship election.

His second and final term will expire on May 29, 2027.

The contest to replace him has consequently gathered momentum, with several politicians seeking to succeed him in Lafia.

Sule has also been linked with a Senate bid after his governorship tenure.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri — Adamawa State

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri emerged as Adamawa State governor after defeating incumbent Mohammed Bindow in the 2019 election.

He won another fiercely contested election in 2023 to secure his second term.

Fintiri will therefore complete his constitutionally permitted two terms on May 29, 2027.

He is among the outgoing governors who have been linked with a move to the National Assembly, particularly the Adamawa North senatorial seat.

Bala Mohammed — Bauchi State

Former FCT Minister Bala Mohammed became governor of Bauchi State in 2019 after defeating then-incumbent Mohammed Abubakar.

He retained the governorship in 2023.

His second term will expire in May 2027, meaning Bauchi voters will elect a new governor during the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed has also been involved in political calculations over what comes after his eight years as governor.

Babagana Umara Zulum — Borno State

Professor Babagana Umara Zulum is completing his second term as governor of Borno State.

Zulum succeeded Kashim Shettima in 2019 and secured re-election in 2023 with a commanding victory.

His second term ends on May 29, 2027, after which Borno State will have a new governor.

The succession contest is significant because the state has remained an important political stronghold in the North-East.

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya — Gombe State

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya became governor of Gombe State in 2019 and won another four years in office in 2023.

His second term expires in May 2027.

Yahaya is therefore constitutionally unable to seek another consecutive governorship term.

He is among several outgoing governors pursuing or considering Senate seats as they prepare for life after Government House.

Mai Mala Buni — Yobe State

Mai Mala Buni was elected governor of Yobe State in 2019 after previously serving as National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress.

He secured a second term in 2023.

Buni’s governorship tenure will therefore end on May 29, 2027.

He has also been linked with a Senate move, with reports indicating his interest in representing Yobe East after leaving office.

Siminalayi Fubara — Rivers State

Siminalayi Fubara’s situation differs from that of the other governors on this list.

Fubara was first elected governor in 2023 and is therefore constitutionally eligible to seek another four-year term.

However, in May 2026, he announced his withdrawal from the APC governorship primary ahead of the 2027 election, saying the decision followed consultations and was taken in the interest of peace and stability in Rivers State.

He also pledged to support whoever emerged as his party’s governorship candidate.